Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

