Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 873 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $279.49 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.