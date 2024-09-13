Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Sold by Syntrinsic LLC

Syntrinsic LLC lowered its position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,584 shares during the quarter. Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF comprises about 0.4% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.66% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSTC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90. Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

