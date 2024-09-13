ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.95. 156,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 697,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $299.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,995,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

