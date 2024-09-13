Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.