ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ADF Group Stock Down 20.4 %

Shares of TSE DRX opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.87. ADF Group has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$20.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.41.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.13. ADF Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of C$107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADF Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

