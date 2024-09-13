Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.630-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.63-4.68 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $606.29.

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

Adobe stock opened at $586.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.59 and a 200 day moving average of $520.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

