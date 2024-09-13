Adobe’s (ADBE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $610.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.48.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $58.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

