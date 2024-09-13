Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $127,234,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,162,000 after purchasing an additional 768,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

