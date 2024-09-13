AECOM Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,072.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

