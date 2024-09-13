AECOM Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
AECOM Stock Performance
NYSE:ACM opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,072.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
