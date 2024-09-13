aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $277.81 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

