AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGC Stock Performance

Shares of AGC stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.