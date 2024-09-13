AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.7% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 2,130,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,487,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $69,215,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.