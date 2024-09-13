Aion Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $857,851.10 and $94.47 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00076008 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.70 or 0.40376559 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

