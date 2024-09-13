Air New Zealand Limited (AIZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 25th

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.10.
About Air New Zealand
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could See Rising Demand Based on Latest Jobs Data
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Squeeze is on for Petco Stock, Buy it When the Dust Settles
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.