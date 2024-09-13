Air New Zealand Limited (AIZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 25th

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.10.

Get Air New Zealand alerts:

About Air New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.