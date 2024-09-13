Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.09. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

