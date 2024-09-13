Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.31.

AGI opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,117,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

