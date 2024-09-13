Alan Silverman Sells 2,000 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.