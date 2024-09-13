Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,861,000 after buying an additional 1,495,311 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $36,993,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 558,291 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

