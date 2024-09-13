Alexandra Kate Blankenship Sells 5,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,079.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.4 %

INSW stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. 476,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 62.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

