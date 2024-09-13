Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 225.8% in August

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.31. 65,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,859. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

