Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 225.8% in August

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 225.8% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.31. 65,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,859. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
