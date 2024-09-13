Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

ARTL opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Alpha Real Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.12 million, a PE ratio of -5,950.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

