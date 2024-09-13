Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance
ARTL opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Alpha Real Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.12 million, a PE ratio of -5,950.00 and a beta of 0.28.
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
