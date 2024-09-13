Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01. 386,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 642,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.
Alphamin Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.20.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphamin Resources
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.