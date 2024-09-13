AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.09

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.09 and last traded at C$35.06, with a volume of 44246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.85.

ALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1087355 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.07%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.96 per share, with a total value of C$59,920.00. In related news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. Insiders have sold 65,320 shares of company stock worth $2,074,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

