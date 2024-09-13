AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $11.11 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.