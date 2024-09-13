AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,654.98 in Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,654.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,117,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,116,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ilwaddi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlTi Global alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 3,835 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $15,148.25.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Ilwaddi bought 31,393 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $127,141.65.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $104,281.85.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of ALTI opened at $4.09 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.