Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Sell”

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$13.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARR. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.30.
Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Down 0.2 %
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 206.69%. The business had revenue of C$1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.31 million. Analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0539234 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
