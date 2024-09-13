Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.92 and last traded at $52.83. 1,156,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,198,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $16,747,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

