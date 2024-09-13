Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $74.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.58.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $245,479.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $245,479.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,574 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,144 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

