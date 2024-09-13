Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.50

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 723234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.70 ($0.66).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £160.46 million and a P/E ratio of 307.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.41.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.