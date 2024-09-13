American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

