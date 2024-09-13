American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.88 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.