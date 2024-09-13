American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 27,408,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 33,966,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $519,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

