American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 12,058 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $158,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 102,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

