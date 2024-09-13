American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,239 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of MercadoLibre worth $190,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,140.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,851.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,669.20. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $2,142.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

