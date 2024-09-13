American Century Companies Inc. Has $147.07 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,111 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $147,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,527,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 434,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 493.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 505,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 420,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.