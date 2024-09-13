American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 139,246 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 139,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $178,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,655,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Insulet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Insulet by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,591 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $230.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.28. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $232.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

