American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $225,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $56,995,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Timken by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth about $22,907,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 6,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 193,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,794 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

