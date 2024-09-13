American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429,691 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.14% of Natera worth $151,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 6,007.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $681,379.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,105.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,392,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,105.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

