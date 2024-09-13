American Century Companies Inc. Sells 15,467 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cintas worth $236,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cintas by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $206.02 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $118.68 and a twelve month high of $207.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.75 target price (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.50 to $142.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

