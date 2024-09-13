American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,804,327 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $204,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after buying an additional 524,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 182.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

