American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,754 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Cactus worth $143,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cactus by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 73,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 2.4 %

WHD stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

