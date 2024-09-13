American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90,351 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $59,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in American Express by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of AXP opened at $255.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

