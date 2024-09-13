AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 2,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

AMMO Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

