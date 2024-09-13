Ampleforth Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $43.59 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $43.59 million and approximately $959,785.01 worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.41 or 0.00260402 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,263,553 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.