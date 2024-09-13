Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bowlero Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.
Bowlero Price Performance
Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Trading of Bowlero
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bowlero by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after buying an additional 205,902 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 10.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Bowlero by 39.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bowlero Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.