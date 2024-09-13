Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY):

9/9/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $295.00 to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $198.00.

8/2/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $291.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $242.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $174.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $233.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $291.00 to $342.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $357.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.25 and a 200-day moving average of $193.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.98 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

