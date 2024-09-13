Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$69.39

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of CCA opened at C$66.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$66.77.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.2150127 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

