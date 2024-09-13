Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) PT at $47.01

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Endava alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Endava

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Endava has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.