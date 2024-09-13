Analysts Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target at $35.17

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,864 shares of company stock worth $4,918,653. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after purchasing an additional 518,733 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,701 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

