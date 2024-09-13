Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/11/2024 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Camden Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $116.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Camden Property Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

8/26/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $122.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $110.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Camden Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

8/7/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $108.00 to $116.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $118.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,820. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

